Covid curbs: Ganesh Utsav to remain a subdued affair, mostly online in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Lord Ganesha will have to make do with a few devotees, toffees as Prasad, online aarti and scaled-down rituals in celebrations of the Ganesh Utsav by Maharashtrian organisations in the city, courtesy corona.

The ten-day festival of the Vighnaharta, which will begin from Saturday, is a mega affair in Maharashtra – the state from where public celebrations of Ganesh Utsav began. The around 3.5 lakh Maharashtrians residing in the city have also been celebrating the fest with great pomp and show every year. However, this time, due to corona-related restrictions, the around 17 organisations of Maharashtrians in the city have decided that the celebrations will be on small scale. “We are a law-abiding community and have decided to follow the directives of the central and state governments and the district administration,” said Surendra Vaidhya, president of the Apulki Maharashtra Mandal.

The Mandal will be installing an eight-inch idol of the Lord. The devotees will not be allowed to bring flowers or Prasad. Those entering the Pandal will be required to wear masks and sanitise their hands. Toffees will be distributed as Prasad and only three persons will be performing the morning and evening Aartis.

Every year, the organisation used to invite artistes from Mumbai and Pune for cultural performances. “This year, we will hold no public function”, he said. There will be three competitions and all will be held online – first, a traditional Marathi attire competition for women; second, a singing competition and third, a poetry recitation competition. “Bahut kasht ho raha hai par kya karein (It is very painful but what to do)”, Shrikrishna Bhise, patron of the organisation and former principal of MVM said.