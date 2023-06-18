Indore: ADG Begins Probe Into Police Action Against Bajrang Dal | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ADG Vipin Maheshwari arrived in the city on Saturday with a mandate to probe the police lathi charge against Bajrang Dal activists at Palasia Square on Thursday evening.

ADG Maheshwari took information about the sequence of events that took place on that day from the senior police officials and other eyewitnesses of the incident.

The ADG especially talked with subordinate police officials who were on duty at the Palasia police station at the time of the incident and asked them what triggered the lathi charge.

He also inquired about the background of the protest; why the Bajrang Dal activists had gathered at the police station and their demands. He also wanted to know about the drugs case against a Bajrang Dal activist.

The ADG also checked the videos and other CCTV footage of the incident. It is said that some Bajrang Dal activists including the injured activists have been called by ADG Maheshwari to record their statement.

WHAT HAPPENED ON THURSDAY

On Thursday evening, hundreds of Bajrang Dal activists descended at the Palasia police station to give a memorandum to the commissioner of police against the alleged increase in drug supply and consumption in the Palasia area. The Bajrang Dal activists were insisting that they wanted to give the memorandum to the CP and this led to a heated debate between the Palasia police station staff and the activists. The Bajrang Dal activists also complained that one of their activists had been falsely implicated in a drugs case and wanted police to drop the charges.

According to police, the activists were asked to move out of the police station premises and they went out and staged a chakka-jam and allegedly started pelting stones at the police injuring several of them, which led to the lathi-charge. However, Bajrang Dal activists said they were not involved in the stone pelting and the lathi charge against them was unprovoked.

Lodge FIR against ‘guilty’ police under Section 307 of IPC: VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded that an FIR under Section 307 of IPC (attempted murder) be registered against a DCP, ACP, 6 TIs and some other police personnel for brutally beating up Bajrang Dal activists at Palasia Square on Thursday night.

VHP leader Tannu Sharma placed this demand through an application at Palasia police station on Saturday.

Sharma said they demanded registering FIR under Section 307 because the Bajrang Dal activists were carrying out a peaceful demonstration and they were beaten mercilessly, which could have resulted in their death.

The police officials identified by VHP against whom they want action are DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria, ACP Purvi Tiwari, the then Palasia TI Sanjay Singh Bais, Sanyogitaganj TI Tahajib Kaji, Tukoganj TI Kamlesh Sharma, MG Road TI Santosh Yadav, Chhoti Gwaltoli TI Rakesh Modi, Sanyogitaganj police station head constable Manish Tiwari and some other police personnel. Sharma said that our peaceful demand will continue until the case is registered against these police officials.

He also said that VHP leaders and Bajrang Dal activists, who were beaten up by police, will go to the Police Officers' Mess on Monday to record their statements before ADG Vipin Maheshwari, who is probing the incident.

