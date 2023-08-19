Indore: 7 Online Fraud Victims Get Back Rs 1.9L, Courtesy Police | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police returned Rs 1.9 lakh to victims of online fraud on Friday. They were duped after they searched for customer care number of banks and other companies.

According to police, one Naveen was duped of Rs 31,000 by a person. Naveen told the police that he had searched for life insurance company’s number to deactivate his policy when the conman assured help to deactivate the same and stole money from his credit card.

Another complainant Ashish had searched for customer care number of an OTT platform and made a phone call on the number to inform the receiver that money was deducted from his credit card and he wanted it to be returned. The accused took the details of his credit card and managed to steal Rs 7,500 from his card using OTP.

One Shubha searched for a transport company on the internet and made a call when the receiver duped her of Rs 36,000.

Ramesh was duped of Rs 38,000 when he searched for the customer care number to surrender his credit card. Pawan was duped of Rs 50,000 when he tried to inquire about the activation process of his credit card.

Conmen managed to steal Rs 15,000 from the bank account of Vivek, who searched for the customer care number to inquire about his EPF.

Similarly, Jaya was duped of Rs 12,000 when she searched the customer care number of a company and made a phone call to the mobile number received from the internet.

In all complaints, the police managed to return the entire amount to complainants within a few days. Police urged people not to share personnel details of cards and bank account with anyone to avoid online frauds.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)