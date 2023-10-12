Indore: 6,400 Members Of Polling Parties Trained In 2 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the declaration of polling dates of the State Assembly election, the training programme of polling parties began in the district on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday too. In the two days, polling-related training was given to 6,400 people. It will continue for two more days. Divisional commissioner Malsingh and collector Ilayaraja T reached the training centre and conducted an inspection.

According to official information, a four-day training programme for the presiding officers and polling officer no 1 to be appointed in the polling parties in the district started from October 10. On the first day of the training organised in Holkar Science College, training was given to 3,200 officers and employees. Today too about 3,200 officers and employees were trained. There is a programme to train approximately 10,000 officers and employees in a total of four days.

The divisional commissioner and the collector reached Holkar Science College this morning. They took stock of the training arrangements and said that personnel should be given intensive training and should be informed about the rules and instructions of the Election Commission.

The coordination officer of the training programme and chief executive officer of IDA RP Ahirwar gave detailed information regarding the training programme. He said the programmes are being conducted in 28 rooms in two sessions daily. The first session starts at 10 am and continues till 1 pm. Similarly, the second session is from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 80 master trainers are imparting training in the programme. Nodal officer of the training programme, Sudeep Meena said that this training programme is being organised as per the rules and instructions of the Election Commission of India.

Collector and district election officer Dr Ilayaraja directed that the presiding officers and polling officers should compulsorily attend the training programme. Negligence and indifference in election work will not be tolerated. He has given instructions to organise the training programme in a systematic manner.