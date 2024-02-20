Indore: 52-Yr-Old High Court Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack In Car, 3rd Incident In 48 Hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old lawyer suffered a heart attack inside his car parked at Indore High court premises on Monday. He died on the spot. This is third such case in Indore in 48 hours.

Ritesh Inani, who leads the High Court Bar Association, shared that Advocate Subhash Upadhyay, aged 52, parked his car at the court earlier. He handled a case in the morning and came back to his car later, probably to get or keep some papers. While he was there, he sat in the driver's seat of his car.

He was deeply focused on reading case documents while sitting in the car. When he didn't come back for a while, his junior colleagues went to find him and discovered him near his car. He wasn't moving at all. The junior lawyer then informed the other colleagues and asked for the court's dispensary doctor to check on him. After the first examination, the doctor announced that Advocate Upadhyay had passed away.

Upadhyay's associates informed that upon receiving the news from fellow lawyers, the family rushed to the High Court in a state of panic. Upon confirmation of his demise, the family was left in shock. Upadhyay was cremated on Monday evening. This is the third case of a silent attack resulting in death within 48 hours in the city.