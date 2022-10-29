Indore: Five people die while under treatment in MY Hospital, death is now toll 7

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Five people die while under treatment in MY Hospital, death is now toll 7

Fuel tanker blast in Khargone

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Khargone fuel tanker blast took five more lives, as five of those who had suffered burns in the incident at Anjangaon, in Khargone, died during treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Saturday. With this, the death toll in the incident has reached seven as a girl had died on the spot after the blast, while a 27-year-old woman with 100% burns had died on Thursday during treatment at the hospital after the blast occurred in a fuel tanker of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

According to superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, five people—named Anil, son of Natthu; Kanya, son of Tersingh; and Nathu, son of Mansingh; Heeralal, son of Sardar Singh; and Munim, son of Bhavsingh, died from their burns early on Saturday.

“Anil sustained 63% burns, Kanya was admitted with 80% burns, Munim had 67% burns, Nathu had 90% burns and Heeralal had 63% burns when admitted to hospital. All of them were in a serious condition. As many as 12 patients, including four teenagers and a kid, are undergoing treatment and nine of them are in a serious condition,” Dr Thakur said.

Meanwhile, burn unit-in-charge Dr Sachin Verma said that all the patients referred from Khargone were in a critical condition as they had sustained severe burns.“Four of 12 patients have over 80 per cent burns. All of them are in a critical state, and are under constant observation. Our team is constantly monitoring their health condition,” Dr Verma said.

Meanwhile, the Khargone district administration has forwarded a proposal to the state government to provide financial assistance to the victims of the incident. District collector Kumar Purushottam said that financial assistance would be provided to the legal heirs of the deceased under the Sambal scheme.

At the same time, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be provided to the deceased from the Red Cross Society. The officials also said that a probe into the matter has been initiated and BPCL officials were being questioned about the incident.

