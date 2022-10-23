Rewa bus accident: Seven hospitalised labourers longing to get back home to celebrate Diwali with family

The UP-bound bus and trailer truck were completely damaged due to the collision | Twitter |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Seven labourers, who are among the lucky lot to have survived the fatal bus accident in Rewa on Friday late evening, are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. The 33 injured labourers were discharged after their health improved , said the officials on Sunday.

An ill-fated bus carrying more than 100 labourers collided with a stationary trailer-truck leaving 15 dead and more than 40 injured , on Friday late evening. The accident took place at the bordering area of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in Rewa district on national highway (NH) 30.

The bus was heading towards Gorakhpur state Uttar Pradesh from Sikandrabad. All the labourers were heading to their homes to celebrate Diwali.

Rewa, superintendent of police, Navneet Bhasin said till Saturday as many as 24 labourers were undergoing treatment at the hospital. Presently seven bus passengers who have suffered fracture and grave injuries are being treated upon in the hospital.

“The injured labourers are eager to go home and be with their families on Diwali. However, only after getting a nod from the doctors they will be discharged. The seven injured may be allowed to leave on Monday,” SP added.

The SP informed that the district administration has started sending the passengers from the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Identity of two labourers of the 15 deceased has been established and their bodies have been handed over to the family members. The district administration has arranged the transportation of the bodies.

Police have started the investigations into the accident and action against the person responsible will be taken, said the SP. Bus driver Mohammad Kaleem, (35), a resident of district Balrampur had also died in the accident.