UP-bound bus rams into truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa killing 15; passengers were on their way home for Diwali

The UP-bound bus and trailer truck were completely damaged due to the collision

Rewa: Fifteen persons were killed and more than 35 others injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday near Teonthar town, he said.

#Bus rams into truck in #MP's Rewa; 15 killed, many injured.



UP CM #YogiAdiyanath has said Rs 2 lakhs will be given to kin of deceased and Rs 50k for those injured.



MP CM #ShivrajSinghChouhan said the state will bear cost of treatment for the injured

"The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur (in UP) from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer truck on national highway (NH) 30 near the Sohagi Ghati area," Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

While 12 persons were killed on the spot, two others succumbed while being taken to a hospital from Teonthar to Rewa. Later, one more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Rewa, he said.

"Fifteen persons were killed in the accident, which left more than 35 others injured," Rewa district's superintendent of police (SP) said.

After being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Sohagi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said.

While most of the injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar, those who suffered serious injuries were shifted to Rewa, the SP added.

MP to bear cost of treatment of injured persons

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and briefed him about the accident, an official said.

Chouhan informed the UP chief minister that the seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment in a government medical college in Rewa.

The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured persons, Chouhan told him.

Those who suffered minor injuries were given preliminary treatment and later sent to Prayagraj in another bus. The bodies of the victims are also being sent to Prayagraj, he added.

Ministers offer condolences

UP CM Yogi Adiyanath tweeted, "The news of road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is sadenning. I pray to Lord Ram to take departed souls in his wing and wish speedy recovery for the injured. My condolences are with the bereaved families."

He further wrote, "Talks have been held with Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhanji for proper treatment of the injured and for transporting the mortal remains of the deceased residents of Uttar Pradesh to the state.Instructions have been given to provide Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased resident of the state and Rs 50 thousand to the seriously injured."

"We've received the info. The bus that was going from Hyderabad possibly to Gorakhpur met with an accident in Rewa, MP. The administration has been instructed to carry out all rescue operations. They have been instructed to take all necessary measures," said MP Minister Vishvas Sarang.

"The untimely demise of many people in the painful road accident in Rewa is extremely sad and painful. May God give place to the departed souls at his feet. Om Shanti," wrote MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to media said, "As soon as we came to know, MP district admin, along with District Collector & SP, began the rescue & relief operations. Our people sent the injured to hospital. We are getting them treated free of cost at Sanjay Gandhi Medical Hospital."

He further added, "As per the information so far, 15 people died. Their bodies have been kept at Teonthar & arrangements are being made to send them to Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh). I also briefed the UP CM about the accident, this morning. UP admin is also alert. Their DM has also reached Teonthar."

"A compensation of Rs 1 Lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased on behalf of MP Govt. Some injured have been discharged from the hospital; free of cost treatment is being given to them but they are also being given Rs 10,000 each," The CM said.

A compensation of Rs 1 Lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased on behalf of MP Govt. Some injured have been discharged from the hospital; free of cost treatment is being given to them but they are also being given Rs 10,000 each: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan