Indore: Three minor girls from Sehore consume poison over 'friendship' woes, two dead

FP NEWS SERVICE

INDORE (Madhya Pradesh): A class XII girl from Sehore bunked school and travelled all the way to Indore, along with her two classmates, to meet her ‘friend’. The meeting at a garden in Bhanwarkuan didn’t go as per girl’s wishes, hence she consumed celphos tablets. One of her friends followed suit citing fights in her family, the third decided to be together with her two friends even in death. The result: While two died during the course of treatment, the third one was battling for life till reports last came in.

Before consuming the tablets, the trio shot a video of celphos tablets in their hands which went viral later in the night.

Bhanwarkuan police station incharge Shashikant Chourasiya said that girls named Palak, Pooja and Aarti of Ashta in Sehore district had travelled to the city in a bus without informing their parents. Preliminary investigations revealed that after reaching the city, one of the girl repeated tried to talk of her ‘friend’. When he declined, she consumed poison in a garden in Bhanwarkuan. After seeing her consuming poison, her friends too consumed the same. They were rushed to a hospital where Palak and Pooja succumbed late on Friday night.

Police said that one of the girls was upset over the dispute in her family so she consumed poison. The third classmate consumed poison as she was upset seeing her two best friends consuming poison. However, the police are trying to take the statement of Aarti. Information is also being sought from their parents.

On Friday evening, when the information about the incident was received, a woman police officer from the Rajendra Nagar police station reached the hospital to record the statements of the girls. However, after coming to know that the incident happened under the limits of the Bhanwarkuan police station, she passed on the information to it.