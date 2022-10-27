Fuel tanker blast in Khargone: 27-year-old woman dies, while 16 are under treatment in MYH

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): One more woman, who suffered burns in the tanker blast at Anjangaon, in Khargone, died during the treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Thursday. With this, the death toll in the incident has reached two as a girl had died on the spot after the blast in a fuel tanker of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Wednesday.

According to superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, 27-year-old Meera Bai, wife of Bablu, died from the burns she sustained early on Thursday. “The woman who died on Thursday had suffered 100 per cent burns and was admitted to hospital in a severe condition. As many as 16 patients, including four teenagers and a kid, are undergoing treatment and 12 of them are in a critical condition,” Dr Thakur said.

Meanwhile, burn unit-in-charge Dr Sachin Verma said all the patients referred from Khargone were in a critical condition as they had sustained severe burns. “Four of the 16 patients have over 80 per cent burns.

About 12-13 of them are in a critical state, while the others are under constant observation. Our team is constantly monitoring their health conditions,” Dr Verma said.

Meanwhile, the Khargone district administration has forwarded a proposal to the state government to provide financial assistance to the victims of the incident. District collector Kumar Purushottam said financial assistance would be provided to the legal heirs of the deceased under the Sambal scheme. At the same time, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be provided to the deceased from the Red Cross Society.

The officials also said that a probe into the matter has been initiated and BPCL officials were questioned about the circumstances under which the blast took place.