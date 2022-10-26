Indore: 4-day Chhath Mahaparv to begin in city with ‘Nahai-Khai’ tomorrow

Chath ghat at Shyam Nagar Annexe Sukhliya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The biggest festival of the worship of Sun God- the four-day ‘Chhath festival’, will begin in the city with ‘Nahai-Khai’ on October 28. On this day, Chhath devotees and their families will clean and purify their houses. Thereafter, the devotees will take a bath and eat pure vegetarian food. ‘Kharna’ will be organised on the second day of Chhath Mahaparva on October 29 (Saturday), in which the devotees, after observing a fast for the whole day, will cook kheer made of rice and jaggery and wheat flour rotis on a new earthen chulha. After offering these items to the Sun God, the devotees will eat this prasad. Thereafter, a 36-hour waterless fast for the devotees will begin.

On the third day of Chhath Mahaparv, on October 30 (Sunday), the fasting women and men will offer ‘Arghya’ to the setting Sun God. The Chhath Mahaparv will end on October 31 (Monday) with devotees offering ‘Arghya’ to the rising Sun God.

Two years after the Covid pandemic, this year, the Chhath Mahaparv is being organised in a big way across the city without any Covid restrictions. This year, the Chhath festival is being organised at more than 7 dozen places across the city under the aegis of the Poorvottar Sanskritik Sansthan, Madhya Pradesh. The cleaning of Chhath ghats by the Chhath organising committees has started after Diwali. The cooperation of the corporators and officers of Indore Municipal Corporation is also being taken for this work.

Every year, in the city and its surrounding areas, the Chhath festival is organised at over 80 places, including at Scheme Nos. 54 and 78, Banganga, Sukhlia, Shyam Nagar, Tulsi Nagar, Pipliyahana Talab, Cat Road, Kalani Nagar, Aerodrome Road, Silicon City, Dewas Naka, Nipania, Rau and Pithampur, respectively, where devotees hailing from from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh offer Arghya to the setting and rising Sun God.

The Chhath festival originated in Bihar and has now become a national and global festival with people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh living in all corners of the world offering Arghya to the Sun God for the well-being, good health and long life of their families. In view of the immense reverence and popularity of this great festival, the materials used in Chhath Puja are sold by local people in many areas of the city, including Malwa Mill and Patnipura.