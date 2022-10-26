Bhopal: Citizen complains burning sensation in eyes, breathing people due to excessive chlorine leak from filter plant

Bhopal: People in Shahjahanabad in Madhya Pradesh's capital complained of a burning sensation in eyes and breathing problem due to the excessive chlorine content in the water from the water filter plant. People in the neighbourhood came out of their homes. A woman who was hospitalised owing to other issues has also been reported.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)