Bhopal: Citizen complains burning sensation in eyes, breathing people due to excessive chlorine leak from filter plant

A woman who was hospitalised owing to other issues has also been reported.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Bhopal: People in Shahjahanabad in Madhya Pradesh's capital complained of a burning sensation in eyes and breathing problem due to the excessive chlorine content in the water from the water filter plant. People in the neighbourhood came out of their homes. A woman who was hospitalised owing to other issues has also been reported.

Read Also
Bhopal: 57-yr-old Badal Mahal water treatment plant to be renovated
article-image

