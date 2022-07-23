Bhopal: 57-yr-old Badal Mahal water treatment plant to be renovated

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fatehgarh-based Badal Mahal water treatment and filter plant will get a face-lift. The treatment plant was constructed in 1965.

Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary visited the water treatment plant on Friday and asked municipal officials to prepare a detailed proposal for it.

He also asked to prepare a proposal on making alternative arrangements to supply water to Hamidia Hospital and other areas. Badal Mahal treatment plant supplied water to these areas.

Besides, the BMC commissioner visited the water treatment plant in Arera Hills and Borevan water treatment plant in Bairagarh to assess their condition and functionality.

Regarding the Borevan water treatment plant, the BMC commissioner was told that a sump tank of 2.5 lakh capacity and water treatment plant of 10 MLD and 13 MLD capacity, if operated, then there will not be water shortage for 10 years. Eight electric motors will have to be installed for the sump tank. Choudhary ordered to finish motor installation work within 10 days.