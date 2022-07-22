Bhopal: No new taxes in rural areas after polls, says Minister

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Mahendra Singh Sisodia has denied that there is any proposal to impose new taxes in rural areas to increase government revenue.

The minister’s denial came after it was spread that the state government was preparing to levy tax in rural areas for providing amenities after panchayat and civic body elections.

The minister Sisodia told Free Press that as far as water tax was concerned, it was a matter of Jal Nigam. His department does not have any proposal to impose new taxes in rural areas, he said.

Speculations were rife that the Panchayat and Rural Development Department would collect tax from villagers such as property tax, water tax, commercial tax for development of villages.

Sources said the department has sought a report from all district collectors by August 31 about the number of commercial establishments including markets, shops, malls, shopping complexes located in rural areas in the districts. The exercise is aimed to prepare a blueprint on taxes to be imposed.

