Bhopal: Drug peddler carrying ecstasy drug nabbed by Crime Branch

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police in Bhopal have arrested a drug peddler carrying around 10 grams of MDMA drug used for ‘ecstasy’ by the users worth around Rs 1 lakh, said the officials on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told the media that they got a tipoff of a man carrying a drug-type of substance and standing on the ground of the central library under the Talaiya police station.

A team was formed to arrest the accused. When the police detained the accused, he was identified as Aman Khan (28) resident of the Hatikhana area of Bhopal.

“During the search, the police found two different packets in every five small packets carrying the drug. The total quantity of the seized drug is around 10 grams”, the DCP added.

He also added that the cost of the one gram drug ranges between Rs 2500 to Rs 10,000.

The police are trying to gather information in which the police are focusing on the upper chain of supply and the lower chain of distribution. The police hope that they may arrest a few more people involved in the drug racket.

The DCP informed about the drug “MDMA known as methylenedioxymethamphetamine is a synthetic, psychoactive drug with a chemical structure similar to the stimulant methamphetamine and the hallucinogen mescaline. It is commonly referred to as Ecstasy or Molly by users”.

MDMA is an illegal drug that acts as both a stimulant and psychedelic, producing an energizing effect, as well as distortions in time and perception and enhanced enjoyment from tactile experiences.