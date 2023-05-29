Indore: 5 more held for mob attack on couple belonging to different faiths | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five more persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on a young woman and man of different religions by a mob outside a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said Monday.

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 12, an official said.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma identified the five persons as Mohsin Shaikh (33), Mohammad Waqar Khan (28), Abdul Ayyub (26), Abdul Shakir (31) and Asif. Khan (27).

Earlier, seven persons were held in the case registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 147 (rioting) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

A mob chased the interfaith couple on May 25

On the night of May 25, a group of people saw a young man and a woman belonging to different religions coming out of a hotel after dinner. They chased and intercepted them, another official said.

"The people in the group asked the girl why she was with a man belonging to a different religion. To this, the girl said she had come to have dinner with him after informing her family members. The girl also objected to their misbehaviour," the official said.

A man in the crowd allegedly stabbed two persons who had come to the couple's rescue after seeing the mob, he said.

In the FIR, the young man who was with his female friend, alleged the mob had assaulted and abused him saying the couple was spoiling the atmosphere of the city.

He further claimed the accused had asked him to show his Aadhaar card and also made a video while asking him his name and address.