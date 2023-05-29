 Indore: Storm disrupts power supply in most parts of the city
Indore: Storm disrupts power supply in most parts of the city

The power supply was restored to 80 percent of the affected pockets in 4 hours and 90 percent in 5 hours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Scenario of the city after mid-night storm on Sunday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Strong winds disrupted the power supply in the city in Indore on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom) said that trees or their branches fell on power lines at 300 places disrupting the power supply at 85 out of 525 feeders in the city circle.

The supply was restored to 80 percent of the affected pockets in 4 hours and 90 percent in 5 hours. The power supply in remaining 10 percent affected feeders was restored by 8 am on Monday.

West Discom had deployed 300 employees and officers for restoring power supply in the affected areas. 

Indore: Storm disrupts power supply in most parts of the city

