Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena to stage protests at electricity office

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena will stage protest in front of the electricity office in Lalitpur on Monday. The protests are being staged in light of the irregular power supply in the city, official sources said.

Head of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena, Harish Kapoor said that frequent power cuts during the summer seasons, owing to a minor fault, were troublesome. He added that during the summer season, there is no electricity at night, which results in sleeplessness. Children are affected the most, he added.

Kapoor said that when efforts were made to contact the electricity department personnel, no response was received from their side. Kapoor said poor maintenance of transformers and minor faults were main reasons behind the same.

Adding to this, Kapoor said that the electricity personnel would barge into the houses of the electricity consumers and misbehaved with women. He had warned of intense stir if their demands were not addressed.

