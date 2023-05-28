Orange, yellow alert sounded for many districts of Madhya Pradesh

Commuters battling gusty winds in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The weather department has forecast rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds with speed of 40-50 km/ hour at isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological department has attributed rain and thundershowers to troughs passing through Madhya Pradesh.

Orange alert has been issued for rain and hail in various districts like Sheopurkalan, Guna, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Anuppur, Sagar, Shajapur, Dindori, Agar and Seoni.

Yellow alert for rain and thundershowers has been issued for various divisions like Bhopal, Sagar, Gwalior, Chambal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Narmadapuram and Shahdol.

In the last 24 hours, Vijaypur recorded 40mm rainfall while Vyankatnagar and Patan recorded 30mm each. Similarly, 10mm rainfall was recorded at many places like Jabalpur, Amarkantak, Malajhkhand, Bichhia and others.

Difference in Day and night temp in Pachmarhi narrows down to 3 degrees Celsius

On the temperature front, day temperatures dropped all across the state. There was hardly a difference of three degrees Celsius between day and night temperature at Pachmarhi. Pacharmhi recorded a drop of 5.8 degree Celsius in day temperature that settled at 27 degree Celsius, while the night temperature stood at 23.8 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded day temperature 37.7 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 27.5 degree Celsius. Indore day and night temperature was 36.1 and 25.2 degrees Celsius respectively.