Bhopal: Kuno officials follow cheetah Asha to Madhav National Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The staff of Kuno National Park in Sheopur district are keeping a close watch on female Namibian cheetah Asha who entered Shivpuri’s Madhav National Park on Friday. The team is waiting for Asha to return to Kuno. So far, there is no plan to tranqualise Asha to bring her back to Kuno.

A senior officer of Kuno said that a team was following Asha in Madhav National Park. This is for the second time that Asha has stepped out of Kuno. Earlier, it had moved out of Kuno National Park and after spending some days in open fields, it had returned to a jungle situated near Kuno National Park. There, it stayed for few days before returning to Kuno.

Now, it has moved out of Kuno again. The Kuno officials get anxious whenever any cheetah moves out of Kuno limit as their safety is a major concern.

Before Asha, a male Namibian Cheetah had reached the border of Uttar Pradesh and had to be tranqualised to bring it back to Kuno.

Meanwhile, the health of lone surviving cheetah cub remains critical. The veterinary doctors are trying to save its life.