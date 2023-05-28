MP: Amid deaths of cheetahs at Kuno National Park, villagers in Sheopur offer prayers for their well-being

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and Sunderkand are being organised by the Madhya Pradesh government at Mansapuran Hanuman Temple, located 15 km from Karhal Tehsil Headquarters from Friday for the well-being of cheetahs at the Kuno National Park. Three Cheetahs have died in the last two months, while one cheetah is still ill.

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and Sunderkand organised

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government is worried about the continuous death of animals in the Kuno National Park. The villagers who were hoping for area development from the Cheetah Project are now very worried about the health of cheetahs, therefore, the villagers are reciting Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and Sunderkand.

Cheetahs brought from Namibia to Kuno

Local folk artist Giriraj Paliwal said that the villagers are gathering in the Mansapuran Hanuman temple and performing havan. The prayers are being offered for the well-being of the remaining cheetahs.

On September 17, 2022, PM Narendra Modi brought cheetahs from Namibia to Kuno Park. The Cheetah project was started by releasing 8 cheetahs in which 5 were females and 3 were males. At the same time, on 18 February 2023, another batch of 12 new cheetahs was brought from South Africa, which included 7 male and 5 female cheetahs.

