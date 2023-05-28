Bhopal: Cheetahs yet to understand vagaries of nature

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After translocation to Kuno National Park from Namibia and South Africa, cheetahs have yet to get accustomed to vagaries of the nature and geographic conditions. They are taking the time in knowing that what weather is going to offer them next. Their mating period might have also got affected due to changed weather conditions.

The authorities of Kuno said that cheetahs are unaware of the weather conditions. When it is winter in South Africa, they are seeing summer season in Kuno.

The female Namibian cheetah Jwala probably did not know that she was giving birth before the onset of summer - the period, which is toughest for cubs’ survival. She could have preferred rainfall and winter season to give birth to cubs. She did not have experience to handle temperature above 45 degrees Celsius.

Every wild species give birth to offspring in one particular season of the year. For instance, cheetals give birth during monsoon as during this period, there is abundant grass to eat and no shortage of water. Some species give birth in winter season, which is also suitable for survival. Summer is not the season, during which animals prefer to give birth.

A senior forest officials associated with the cheetah project said that translocated cheetahs have spent a long time in South Africa and they are trying to act according to their previous weather knowledge.

According to Kuno officials, first year will be crucial for the cheetahs to learn the weather pattern.

Will take 1 yr

When contacted, Chief Conservator of Forest (Gwalior) Uttam Kumar Sharma said cheetahs would become adapted to the changed circumstances after one year. First year is challenging and tough. They need one year to know the weather cycle.

Under observation

The fourth cheetah cub, which was rescued along with the rest three cubs of Jwala, is better but under observation in Kuno. A team of veterinarians is keeping a watch on its health. On May 23, three cubs had died due to weakness.