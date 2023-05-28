Bhopal: Dharamveer Bharati’s Nadi Pyasi Thi staged at 14th Srijan Natya Mahotsav Evam Samman Samaroh

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Based on the story penned by Dharamveer Bharati, Hindi play, Nadi Pyasi Thi, was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening.

It was part of third-day of five-day 14th Srijan Mahotsav Natya and Samman organised by Young's Theatre Foundation, which organised the fest in memory of the fifth Sarsanghchalak late Sudarshan.

Directed by Sarfaraz Hasan, the play gives message that life is something to be lived happily and not to be destroyed. It also talks about the circumstances, insecurity and possessiveness that affect relationships and life. It was presented by the artistes of Young Theatre Group, Bhopal.

All the artistes began preparations months back. Rahul Kushwaha had started moulding himself in Bengali environment many months ago to play the role of Shankar. While playing the role of Rajesh, young actor Prakash Mishra grew beard and hair and Shubham Sen played the role of Dr Krishna.

A felicitation function was also organised. Pooja Malviya, Ashi Malviya and Kashaf Khan received Rang Yuvayan Samman 2023.

Read Also Bhopal: Teen kills self after argument with father