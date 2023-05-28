Bhopal: Teen kills self after argument with father

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself to the ceiling of his house in Nalkheda village of Berasia on Saturday noon, the police said. The police added that the boy’s father had advised him to pay heed towards his duties. Being irked by this, he argued with his father and committed suicide.

Station house officer (SHO) of Berasia police station, Girish Tripathi said that the teenager who took the extreme step has been identified as Mahendra Shriwas (15), who was a student at a private school in Bhopal. His father Vijay used to work as a barber and owns a shop in Nalkheda village of Berasia. He told the police that his son Mahendra neither did pay heed to his studies nor he was serious towards work, owing to which he tried to counsel him on Saturday noon.

His son Mahendra landed in an argument with him owing to the same. Some time after this, he locked himself up in a room and committed suicide by hanging himself. When he did not open the door of his room, his father and neighbours broke it open, only to find him hanging. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. The cops were informed, who have sent his body for post-mortem.

