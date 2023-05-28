Bhopal: Sanjeevani Helpline to prevent suicides

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Suicides are expected to witness a sharp decline in the city as Bhopal police will soon launch a helpline number to prevent such incidents. Senior police officials said that the helpline number would be known as Sanjeevani Helpline, which is expected to become functional in a week. Mental health experts will be available at helpline who will counsel people with suicidal thoughts.

In addition to this, any tip-off regarding people who are about to commit suicide can also be checked. It will help cops to take cognisance and prevent any such cases, officials said. Senior officials said Helpline would be launched keeping in view the growing rate of suicides in the city.

In 2020, 416 suicide cases were registered in Bhopal. The count stood at 560 in 2021, 525 in 2022. Till March 2023, 107 kicked the bucket, as per police data. Sources said any close-user group (CUG) number, which comprises three digits and is easy to remember, will be Sanjeevani Helpline number.

Sources added that once the service is launched successfully in Bhopal, efforts will be made to link it to national tele-mental health programme introduced by the central government.

Counselling to all

Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that people of all age groups like children, school and college students, elderly people rendered alone by their kin could contact helpline besides teachers who observe suicidal tendencies in students and residents of the city who suspect the possibility of extreme step of suicide in their vicinity.