Bhopal: Mother-son arrested for assaulting Nagaland-based woman in Kohefiza

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his mother were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Nagaland-based woman, who belonged to different faith, in Kohefiza on Saturday.

The accused man raped her multiple times on pretext of marriage. His mother would even force her to change religion and would even pour hot oil on her to torture her. The mother-son duo were booked under Religious Freedom Act of MP.

According to Kohe Fiza police, the 30-year-old victim became friends with Krishnapal alias Rakesh Kauri— a resident of Vidisha and works as a mason, on facebook and ended up into a relationship. Later, Krishnapal proposed her for wedding following which woman shifted from Nagaland to Bhopal.

Accused, his mother fooled and tortured the victim

In addition, the couple rented a house in Lalghati, where accused mother started to live with both of them. During this Krishnapal allegedly started raping the victim and took all her jewellery and valuable belongings assuring her of marriage.

He also got her signatures on some documents calling it a government scheme which supports inter-religion marriages with 2 lakh rupees.

Soon after living together, Krishnapal started torturing the woman along his mother. His mother would even force her to change her religion and even tried to burn her pouring hot oil on the victim. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Family ended relationship due to inter-religion marriage

The victim tried to contact her family with the help of a friend. After getting to know she got married to a man of different religion, ended all their relations with the woman and refused to help her.