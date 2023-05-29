Indore: 2 including private firm owner held for GST fraud of more than ₹12 crore

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The owner of a private firm and another person were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly using fake bills to avail input tax credit to the tune of more than ₹12 crore under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), an official from the Central GST Commissionerate said on Monday.

The firm, which is involved in the purchase and sale of food grains, allegedly furnished fake bills and availed input tax credit of more than ₹12 crore, the official said.

The co-accused allegedly provided fake bills of bogus firms to the company owner through a Gujarat-based broker, he said.

This person associated with the broker from Gujarat provides fake bills by taking commission. He had also been arrested in a similar case of GST fraud in 2021, the official said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway in the present case.