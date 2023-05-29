 Indore: 2 including private firm owner held for GST fraud of more than ₹12 crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 2 including private firm owner held for GST fraud of more than ₹12 crore

Indore: 2 including private firm owner held for GST fraud of more than ₹12 crore

The firm, which is involved in the purchase and sale of food grains, allegedly furnished fake bills and availed input tax credit of more than ₹12 crore.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The owner of a private firm and another person were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly using fake bills to avail input tax credit to the tune of more than ₹12 crore under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), an official from the Central GST Commissionerate said on Monday.

The firm, which is involved in the purchase and sale of food grains, allegedly furnished fake bills and availed input tax credit of more than ₹12 crore, the official said.

Read Also
Watch: 'We are going to win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh,' says Rahul gandhi after meeting with state...
article-image

The co-accused allegedly provided fake bills of bogus firms to the company owner through a Gujarat-based broker, he said.

This person associated with the broker from Gujarat provides fake bills by taking commission. He had also been arrested in a similar case of GST fraud in 2021, the official said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway in the present case.

Read Also
Indore: Strong winds take citizens by surprise, drizzle on cards today; weather to remain same for...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 2 including private firm owner held for GST fraud of more than ₹12 crore

Indore: 2 including private firm owner held for GST fraud of more than ₹12 crore

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh minister Jagdish Deora inspects Ujjain's Mahakal Lok after Saptrishi idols...

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh minister Jagdish Deora inspects Ujjain's Mahakal Lok after Saptrishi idols...

Indore: Storm disrupts power supply in most parts of the city

Indore: Storm disrupts power supply in most parts of the city

Indore: Strong winds take citizens by surprise, drizzle on cards today; weather to remain same for...

Indore: Strong winds take citizens by surprise, drizzle on cards today; weather to remain same for...

On Cam: Saptrishi idols collapse as strong winds hit Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple

On Cam: Saptrishi idols collapse as strong winds hit Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple