Indore: Strong winds take citizens by surprise, drizzle on cards today; weather to remain same for next two days

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stormy winds, thunderstorms, and rains created havoc in the city on Sunday night making it sleepless for the denizens.

Large number of trees uprooted while the tents erected for marriage functions were also blown away in the stormy winds which were blowing with the speed of 65 kmph on Sunday night.

The sudden change in weather had also pulled down the night temperature six degrees in 24 hours and below normal as well.

The change in weather conditions gave relief to the citizens on Sunday afternoon too as the day temperature, which increased to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday, dropped again to 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days, and there were chances of light rains and thunderstorms on Monday.

Indore will also witness light spell and thunderstorms on Monday

According to the weatherman, winds were blowing with maximum speed of 27 kilometres per hour on Sunday evening, and light rainfall had taken place in outskirts of the district.

Westerly winds were blowing till noon, and the weather remained hot. However, wind pattern changed in the evening to north-northeasterly, which caused the change in weather,” Met officials said.

“The east-west trough from the above cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan to northeast Madhya Pradesh across east Rajasthan persists. Similarly, the north-south trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, cyclonic circulation over Telangana, Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu persists. Under their influence, thunderstorms with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph has been taking place in various parts of the state and Indore will also witness light spell and thunderstorms on Monday,” meteorology department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday remained five degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded six degrees below normal at 19.1 degrees Celsius.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Illegal construction razed in Shivrajpur village