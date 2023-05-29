Madhya Pradesh: Illegal construction razed in Shivrajpur village

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal shops and constructions raised on government land in Shivrajpur village were razed on Saturday, official sources said. Tehsildars, naib tehsildars and police personnel were present when encroachments were demolished.

As per official sources, a man named Chandraprakash Pathak raised shops on the khasra number 238 of Shivrajpur village. The land is spread across 2500 square feet. When Rajnagar SDM Akshat Jain learnt about it, he issued order for an inquiry into the matter.

In his defence, Pathak said he owned the land as per the survey number 238/2, which he procured in 2011. The administrative officials, however, learnt that the land allotted to Pathak was situated half a kilometre away from the place where he had constructed shops, and that the land where Pathak’s construction was underway was a government land, where a government building existed earlier.