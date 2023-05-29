Madhya Pradesh: Newly-wed woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Gwalior, probe underway

Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-wed woman was found dead at her house in Madhoganj locality of Gwalior on Sunday, the police said.

The police added that mystery shrouded her death, as her body was found lying on the floor and strangulation marks were found on her neck. When her in-laws were questioned, they said they were unaware of the cause behind her death.

Madhoganj police station incharge Mahesh Sharma said that the woman who was found dead at her in-laws’ house had been identified as Rakhi (20). The police were informed about her death at 11 am on Sunday, after which they rushed to the spot. Forensic experts were also called there.

When her body was examined by police and forensic experts, strangulation marks were found on her neck. Rakhi was married three months back. Official sources said that the case will be transferred to the city superintendent of police (CSP), as it involves the death of a newly-wed woman. Further investigations are underway in the case, SHO Sharma said.

Finance company operator held captive

A man residing at Khedapati colony of Gwalior approached Superintendent of Police, levelling allegations against four persons for holding him captive and allegedly assaulting him, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the wife of the complainant man was also present alongside her at the SP office, who alleged that the abductors forced her husband to transfer Rs 1 lakh to their account and demanded for Rs 2.5 lakh more. The matter is being probed currently, they said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Vishwavidyalaya police station, Manish Dhakad said that the complainant Ram Kumar Goyal runs a private finance company in Thatipur. He told the police that he had gone to a hotel along with his friends for dinner, when a person named Deepak Yadav called him up and asked him to come outside the hotel.

As Goyal went outside to meet him, several people forcibly pushed him inside a car and whisked him away from there. They allegedly took him to a flat, held him captive and assaulted him.

According to Goyal, the accused also made him transfer Rs 1 lakh into their bank accounts forcibly, and demanded for more money. Later, when Goyal’s wife warned the accused of police action over the phone, the accused left him at Pratap Ashram in Bahodapur and fled the spot. Goyal then reached home and the husband-wife duo approached Gwalior SP, SHO Dhakad said.