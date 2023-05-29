Madhya Pradesh: Three-day polio campaign launched in 16 districts

Polio | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public health and family welfare minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary launched a three-day Pulse Polio campaign by administering drops to the kids at Kailashnath Katju civil hospital on Sunday. Pulse Polio campaign was launched in 16 districts of Madhya Pradesh to mark the National Immunization Day.

The minister administered polio drops to kids who are beneficiaries of National Child Health Program, Chief Minister Child Heart Treatment Scheme, Chief Minister Child Hearing Treatment Scheme, cataract, Cleft Lip, Cleft palate. Along with this, drops were also administered to the new born children in the post-operative ward. The case of polio in India was found last in 2011, while no new case has been found in MP since 2008. “India is polio free, but there are still polio cases in some neighboring countries. And so it is mandatory to give polio drops to our children to protect them from the disease and authorities need to ensure this. Even if the child has been given polio drops before the campaign, it is still necessary to administer them the drops,” said the minister. Director National Health Mission Priyanka Das said, “Campaign will continue for three days. On May 29 and 30, children left out will be given medicine by going door-to-door.”

3L children administered polio drops in Bhopal district

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Around 3 lakh children of Bhopal district were given drops. For this, a total of 3238 booths were set up in the district. Arrangements were made to administer polio drops in 61 private hospitals and clinics. Mobile teams administered drops to the children of laborers working at construction sites, brick kilns, crushers etc. and children of the nomadic population of Bhopal district. Similarly, arrangements were made for transit teams to dispense medicines at railway stations, bus stands and checkpoints.”

Drops given to kids in trains

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Dogra launched the campaign at Divisional Railway Hospital by administering polio drops to children. Twelve booths were set up in railway colonies and railway hospitals including stations in Bhopal division. Drops were administered to children by 9 medical teams in trains running between Bhopal-Bina and Bhopal-Itarsi.