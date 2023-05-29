Bhopal: Salary of health officers, employees to be deducted for negligence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CMHO Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari has directed to deduct two days' salary of more than 10 health officers and employees of the district for negligence in pulse polio work.

During the inspection the CMHO found doctors and the health employees missing at health facilities and polio booths. The doctors also failed to do proper monitoring and supervision.

10 health officers and employees include Dr. Harendra Sodhi of Civil Dispensary Anand Nagar, Dr. Subhash Gupta of Sanjeevani Clinic Banganga, Dr. Nitya Gupta of Sanjeevani Clinic Patel Nagar, Dr. Deepti Hade of Sanjeevani Clinic Rahul Nagar, Anil Chaurasia RI data manager, Priya Chaurasia of Community Health Officer, Health and Wellness Center, Kalara, Berasia, Pratibha Rajput of Community Health Officer, Health and Wellness Center, Nalkheda, Berasia and doctors and staff.

