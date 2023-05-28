 MP: Four killed as Chartered bus heading to Neemuch from Bhopal met accident at Mandsaur
MP: Four killed as Chartered bus heading to Neemuch from Bhopal met accident at Mandsaur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): At least four persons were killed and six passengers were injured after a Chartered passenger bus moving from Bhopal to Neemuch met a road accident on Sunday afternoon, police said.

An incident was reported near Bhavgarh Fanta at around 3 pm under Daloda police station limit. Police along with the rescue team rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Some of the eyewitnesses claimed that the bus was coming at high speed from Jaora's side and at Bhavgarh Fante, the driver lost control and collided with the divider. After that, it overturned on the other side of the road.

According to the preliminary information received, the passenger bus was going from Bhopal towards Neemuch. Meanwhile, the bus went uncontrolled at the speed breaker built at Bhavgarh Fante, about 18 km before Mandsaur. The bus overturned on the down lane breaking the divider.

20 passengers from Mandsaur were on the bus

According to information, there were 17 passengers from Neemuch and 20 passengers from Mandsaur in the 41-seater chartered bus. The bus left Bhopal at around 8 am. Which was to reach Mandsaur around 3 pm. Before this, the accident happened. The arrival time of the bus at Neemuch is 4 pm.

