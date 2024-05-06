MP Road Rash: 5 Minors Killed, 2 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident was reported in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, where five minors were killed in a road mishap. Two sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victims were on way to fetch water, when a speeding truck lost control, ran over them and overturned.

Passersby informed police and a team of cops rushed to the spot. The

According to Additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma, 18-year-old named Dharmendra Thakur was driving the tractor, and he was operating the tractor recklessly and lost control, following which it overturned.

The incident occurred in Jabalpur's Tinheta Devri, which comes under the jurisdiction of Chargaon police station. The children are residents of the village they were on way to fetch water for the guests of a wedding ceremony.

The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra Thakur (18 years old), Devendra Barkade (15 years old), Rajvir Thakur (13 years old), Anoop Barkade (12 years old), and Lucky Markam (8 years old). Those who have sustained injuries are Dalpat Thakur (12 years old) and Vikas Uike (10 years old).

The injured were immediately taken to the nearest hospital by the villagers and are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital. Further investigation is underway.