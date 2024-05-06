 MP Road Rash: 5 Minors Killed, 2 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Road Rash: 5 Minors Killed, 2 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Jabalpur

MP Road Rash: 5 Minors Killed, 2 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Jabalpur

The children were en route to fetch water for a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident was reported in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, where five minors were killed in a road mishap. Two sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victims were on way to fetch water, when a speeding truck lost control, ran over them and overturned.

Passersby informed police and a team of cops rushed to the spot. The

Read Also
MP: Sand Mafia Beats Farmer With Sticks, Butt Of A Gun After He Records Their Activities In Video;...
article-image

According to Additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma, 18-year-old named Dharmendra Thakur was driving the tractor, and he was operating the tractor recklessly and lost control, following which it overturned.

The incident occurred in Jabalpur's Tinheta Devri, which comes under the jurisdiction of Chargaon police station. The children are residents of the village they were on way to fetch water for the guests of a wedding ceremony.

Read Also
MP: Illegal House Of Absconding Sand Mafia Bulldozed In Shahdol; ₹ 30k Reward Announced 
article-image

The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra Thakur (18 years old), Devendra Barkade (15 years old), Rajvir Thakur (13 years old), Anoop Barkade (12 years old), and Lucky Markam (8 years old). Those who have sustained injuries are Dalpat Thakur (12 years old) and Vikas Uike (10 years old).

The injured were immediately taken to the nearest hospital by the villagers and are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Aarti Kije Narendra Lalla Ki...' Jabalpur Girl Crafts Aarti For PM Modi, Was Inspired By His Works...

'Aarti Kije Narendra Lalla Ki...' Jabalpur Girl Crafts Aarti For PM Modi, Was Inspired By His Works...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Jabot Promises Revolutionary Changes In Indian...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Jabot Promises Revolutionary Changes In Indian...

MP Road Rash: 5 Minors Killed, 2 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Jabalpur

MP Road Rash: 5 Minors Killed, 2 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Jabalpur

Poonch Attack: Martyr Vikky Pahade To Be Cremated With Guard of Honour; CM Mohan Yadav Pays...

Poonch Attack: Martyr Vikky Pahade To Be Cremated With Guard of Honour; CM Mohan Yadav Pays...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-3: Polling Parties Leave For Booths Across 9 Seats (WATCH)

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-3: Polling Parties Leave For Booths Across 9 Seats (WATCH)