Indore: 5 from 15 parking bays at Airport ready by October

Indore: By March 2021, parking capacity of aircraft at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will go up to 26 at any given time. Of the 15 new parking bays being built, five will be ready by October and the remaining 10 will be operational by March 2021.

This was informed at the meeting by the Airport Advisory Committee meeting held at the New Terminal Building on Friday. The meeting was presided over by MP Shankar Lalwani, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Committee. Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director and ex-officio convenor of the Committee, briefed the committee about the achievements of the airport and passenger-friendly amenities added at the airport. Since, the city airport is the busiest (airport) in the state, thus shortage of parking bays was being felt for the last few years. Construction of another 15 bays was initiated at an estimated cost of Rs 63 crore. Presently, there are 11 parking bays at the airport.