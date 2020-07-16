129 new corona cases in 24 hours in Indore, virus breaches 20,000 mark in MP

There was no relief from ever rising number of Covid-19 cases as 129 more patients tested positive in Indore on Thursday. Approximately 2,787 samples were tested in the day and the rate of positive cases was recorded at 4.63%. Indore's corona tally now stands at 5,761.

Meanwhile, no death was reported in Indore on Thursday but officials added four more deaths of April to the existing toll. These deaths were not reported earlier. With this the toll is now 284.

"These deaths were not reported earlier as patient died as suspect case of Covid-19. Report of their samples returned positive after their death. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals," Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

"A 34-year-old man of Loknayak Nagar, 67-year-old man of Snehlaganj, 52-year-old man of Sundar Nagar, and 35-year-old man of Chandan Nagar, succumbed to the disease during treatment," CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, report of total samples received till Thursday night is 1,13,925 and number of samples testing positive are 5,761. As many as 2,652 samples tested negative on Thursday.

"We have taken as many as 2,143 more samples," he added.

As many as 1,338 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,139 patients have been discharged so far.

All courts closed till July 24 due to Covid-19

All courts in the city including the Indore bench of the High Court, district and family court will remain closed till July 24 after a staff tested positive to coronavirus in the High Court on Thursday. In a notice, High Court principal registrar Anil Verma stated that nearly 30 court staffers were home quarantined after some employees were tested positive for Covid-19. "Owing to the increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in the city, it has been decided to discontinue administrative and judicial works at Indore bench from July 17 to July 24. The decision has been taken to check the spread of infection among other employees, officers and advocates," the notice reads. "During this period, there won't be any registration of cases through e-filing/email or hearing of cases through video conferencing," the notice added.

State's corona tally breached the 20,000-mark and stood at 20,513 positive cases and 689 deaths. Health department said that 12,599 samples were tested during the day and 870 of them returned positive. Besides, seven deaths were reported in last 24 hours.