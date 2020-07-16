Bhopal: Rape accused Pyare Miyan brought to the city on transit remand

BHOPAL: Bhopal police brought absconding journalist and land mafia Pyare Miyan, who was arrested from Srinagar, to Bhopal on Thursday on transit remand. Miyan is facing charges of minor rape cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Wild Life Act.

Seven persons including his brother, son, and driver have also been arrested so far.

Immediately he was taken to the police control room for interrogation. He was then taken to JP Hospital for the medical checkup especially for COVID-19. Forest department team will also interrogate Miyan as Sambar horns were seized from his flat. Two properties owned by Miyan have already been demolished.

Miyan’s advocate Harish Mehta said, “Miyan will be produced in court on Friday. I will look into the matter after having meeting with him. Today, he has been brought to Bhopal and on Friday he will be produced in the court.”

Earlier on Wednesday, he was arrested from a hotel in Srinagar. Police continued to trace Miyan after he absconded from Indore leaving his car at Asha. Miyan flew to Mumbai and then Sri Nagar via Delhi. Police traced Miyan out in Srinagar.

On Sunday, four of six who were minors were detained in Ratibad police. They were all in an inebriated state and were returning from Vishnu Height apartment under Shahpura police station. They were handed over to Chief Welfare Committee. Cases have been filed in Shahpura, Koh-e-Fiza, and Shymla Hills police station.

DIG Irshad Wali said, “We are interrogating Miyan about his connections with Srinagar. First he was taken to JP Hospital for a normal check up just after bringing him from Srinagar on transit remand. The doctor may have taken for the corona test. Tomorrow, Miyan will be produced in court. ”