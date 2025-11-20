Indore News: City To Become 'Solar-City', Says Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push to urban development, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday performed the bhoomi pujan for development works worth over Rs 53 crore in assembly constituency-1 under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and municipal funds. The projects primarily include laying new sewer lines across multiple localities.

A large number of public representatives and residents were present during the ceremony.

Minister Vijayvargiya said the new works will significantly strengthen basic civic infrastructure in the area. He urged all councillors to motivate citizens to adopt rooftop solar systems, stressing that widespread installations would help transform Indore into a “Solar City.”

Mayor Bhargav said that Indore is witnessing long-term planning, adding that the council has worked over the past three years to build the foundation for Vision 2050. He noted that while drainage and water pipeline work causes temporary inconvenience, residents ultimately benefit once systems are completed.

AMRUT 2.0 Sewer Line Project (Rs 40 crore)

Under package-02 of AMRUT 2.0, a 30 km sewer network 250 mm to 900 mm in diameter will be laid across Ward 16 and 17, benefiting around 42,000 residents and aiding the cleaning of the Kanh River and local drains.

Primary Sewer Line Project (Rs 13 crore)

A 3.5 km primary sewer line (300 mm to 1200 mm) will be laid from Laxmibai Statue to RR City on Chhota Bangarda Road. Funded by the Municipal Corporation, the project will benefit nearly 32,000 residents across Wards 13, 14, and 16. The minister and mayor said the new infrastructure will greatly improve sanitation, drainage, and urban living conditions in the region.