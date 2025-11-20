Indore News: Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Raises Alarm Over Major Parking Lapse In Indore Metro plan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work on the Indore Metro is accelerating, with officials aiming to begin operations up to Redission Square in the near future. However, a major planning flaw has surfaced, prompting serious concern from Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

During an extensive inspection, Vijayvargiya visited the Radission Square stretch along with Metro Rail officials, Municipal Corporation officers, and representatives of the Indore Development Authority. While reviewing the progress, the minister discovered that no parking facilities had been incorporated into the design of the upcoming metro stations—an oversight he described as a “significant engineering lapse.”

Speaking to the media, he said that once metro services begin, thousands of commuters will require safe parking spaces for their vehicles. “Where will people park their vehicles while boarding the metro? This is a basic requirement, yet it was never planned,” he remarked with visible displeasure.

According to Vijayvargiya, metro engineers and architects failed to account for the parking demand, and the metro authority currently lacks additional land to address the issue. He has now directed the Indore Development Authority to urgently locate suitable land and prepare a proper parking layout before the metro becomes operational.

He emphasized that adequate parking is crucial for the metro’s success, as poor last-mile planning could discourage public use. The minister added that the inspection was part of a follow-up review to ensure compliance with instructions issued in earlier meetings.

The issue has raised questions about coordination between agencies and highlights the need for stronger planning as Indore prepares to launch one of its most ambitious urban transport projects.