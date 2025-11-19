Indore News: African Woman Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹15 Lakh; Officials Believed She Came To The City To Deliver Drugs To Someone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An African woman, who came from Mumbai to Indore, has been arrested by the Narcotics Wing of the state police with cocaine worth Rs 15 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

DIG (Narcotics) Mahesh Chand Jain said that the team arrested 25-year-old Linda Anaba, a woman from the African country Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), after receiving a tip-off.

She was caught with 31 grams of cocaine powder, and a case has been registered against her under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. The value of the seized drugs is Rs 15 lakh in the international market.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was residing in the Nalasopara area of Mumbai on a student visa. Her passport and visa details are also being checked. The Narcotics Wing is investigating who gave her the drug and to whom she was planning to supply it in the city. It was believed that more accused would be arrested in connection with the same.

The action was taken by inspector Radha Jamod, with support from Inspector Harish Solanki, head constable Om, woman constable Smita, and constables Pradeep and Rajneesh. Officials said this is possibly the first case of cocaine powder seizure of this type in the area.