Two IIT Indore hostel attendants test positive for COVID-19

Indore: Days after a PhD student was found infected with coronavirus, two hostel attendants of Indian Institute of Technology Indore have also been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of cases on the campus to three.

Both the infected persons have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

“Since the first positive case was detected, the institute along with the help of local health officials had tested all occupants of the hostels and personnel associated with it. This preventive measure had led to early detection of two attendants who were under quarantine in a hostel,” said IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar.

He added that the infected attendants were asymptomatic and seemed to be in an early stage of infection.

“They have been shifted to hospital as advised by the local health officials and are presently under observation. They are presently doing well and the Institute is providing all support to them,” he went on to add.

A student from Jammu and Kashmir, who had recently moved inside IIT Indore campus following instructions of the institute, was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 5.

Later, the institute had got around 100 students and staffers tested for COVID-19.

“Of all the testing done, 36 results, including 2 students, are awaited. Out of 62 students tested, result of 60 students are found to be negative. The quarantine period of these 60 students is likely to get over soon and they will allowed to resume their research work with all due precautions as mandated by the institute protocol,” Kumar said.

The institute is closely monitoring the health of all the staff too and have asked them to work from home in case of any health concerns.

Meanwhile, the student from J-K tested negative for COVID-19 on July 14.