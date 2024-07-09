Indore: 4th Flight For Bengaluru From September 1

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This may be good news for passengers travelling from the city to Bengaluru. Air India Express, which operates international flights from the city, is going to start operating domestic flights from the city for the first time. The airline will begin daily direct flight for Bangaluru from September 1. This will be the 4th flight from the city for Bengaluru.

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India under Tata Group, is a budget airline and currently operates international flight from the city to Sharjah twice a week and once a week for Dubai. TK Jose, state president of Travel Agent Federation of India (TAFI), informed that the airline has released information about the flight recently, announcing to begin a flight on domestic routes from the city for the first time.

Jose said that Air India Express is a budget airline, so passengers can get a better fare compared to Indigo flights, being operated between the city and Bengaluru and there will also be an option of an additional flight for the science city of the country in the afternoon.

Currently 3 flights are operated

Currently, 3 flights are being operated on this sector and all by IndiGo. The first flight arrives at 9.25 am, the second at 8.30 pm and the third at 12.25 pm. Similarly, as outgoing flights, the first departs from the city for Bengaluru at 5 am, the second at 3.05 pm and the third at 9 pm. The new flight, which will begin from September 1, will give passengers an additional option to arrive and go in the afternoon as well. The launch of the flight will also help passengers from Bengaluru to take other international connecting flights.

Read Also Bhopal: 60 Spotted Deer Shifted From Pench Tiger Reserve To Ari

Schedule at a glance

-Departure from Bengaluru for the city at 1.55 pm

-Arrival at the city airport at 3.45 pm

-Departure from the city to Bengaluru 4.15 pm

-Arrival at Bengaluru at 6.15 pm