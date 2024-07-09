Bhopal: 60 Spotted Deer Shifted From Pench Tiger Reserve To Ari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all 60 spotted deer were shifted from Pench Tiger Reserve to Ari area on Monday. They were shifted in two phases.

The state government has permitted Pench Tiger Reserve authorities to shift 300 spotted deer-100 to Ari and 200 to Rukad area.

Pench Tiger Reserve has the highest density of spotted deer, which are causing stress on flora and fauna. To de-stress the grassland, the forest officials will shift deer to places with less population of cheetal. Their translocation will offer prey base to tigers and this will help in containing the incidents of feline attack on cattle.

In last one decade, about 8,000 spotted deer were shifted from Pench to other places including Satpura Tiger Reserve, Nauradehi Sanctuary (now known as Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve), Kuno National Park.

The translocation, which was stopped in summer due to hot weather, has resumed.