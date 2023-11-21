 Indore: 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Laser Surgery As Her Intestines Entered Chest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Laser Surgery As Her Intestines Entered Chest

Indore: 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Laser Surgery As Her Intestines Entered Chest

The entire surgery took around two and a half hours and was deemed a complete success.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-month-old baby underwent a successful laser surgery at Indore hospital after medical reports revealed the child's intestines entered the chest cavity. The surgery was performed at city's Arvindo hospital.

The parents, residing in Mandsaur, brought their infant to Indore as she suffered difficulties in breathing and feeding. Despite visiting several hospitals in different cities, the child's condition did not improve.

Read Also
Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Among 4 Trains Cancelled Between Nov 22 To Dec 6; Check List
article-image

Upon consultation at a private hospital in Indore, it was revealed that the infant's diaphragm had not fully developed, leading to the intestines entering the chest cavity. Pediatric surgeons Dr Advait Prakash and Dr Pankaj Shastri led the medical team and successfully performed laser surgery, providing the child with a new lease on life.

Read Also
Indore: Bus Catches Fire During Repair At Navlakha Stand; 4 Dead, Dozen Injured In Bus Collision At...
article-image

The pediatric department closely observed the infant for four days in the second week of November, ensuring necessary treatment to prepare for the surgery. Using chest wall correction techniques, the diaphragm was repaired, and the infant's heartbeat returned to normal. The procedure involved stitching the chest wall and diaphragm together, requiring approximately 15 stitches. The entire surgery took around two and a half hours and was deemed a complete success.

Of note is that such laser surgeries for infants are relatively rare. In a private hospital, the cost of this surgery typically amounts to around 1.5 lakh rupees, with additional expenses for a week-long stay covering medicines and examinations. Fortunately, due to the family possessing an Ayushman card, the entire treatment was provided free of cost.

The pediatric department, led by Dr Gunjan Kela, and the anesthesia department, led by Dr Sarita Gohiya, played crucial roles in ensuring the success of the surgery.

Read Also
MP: 19-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Gwalior Bus Stand Found In Guna Lodge; 2 Youths Arrested After...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: VHP To Invite Over 25 Lakh Families Of Central India For Consecration Of Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

MP: VHP To Invite Over 25 Lakh Families Of Central India For Consecration Of Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

MP Elections 2023: Pandokhar Sarkar Predicts Who Will Form Next Govt, Guarantees Narottam Mishra's...

MP Elections 2023: Pandokhar Sarkar Predicts Who Will Form Next Govt, Guarantees Narottam Mishra's...

Indore: 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Laser Surgery As Her Intestines Entered Chest

Indore: 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Laser Surgery As Her Intestines Entered Chest

Indore: Bus Catches Fire During Repair At Navlakha Stand; 4 Dead, Dozen Injured In Bus Collision At...

Indore: Bus Catches Fire During Repair At Navlakha Stand; 4 Dead, Dozen Injured In Bus Collision At...

MP: Chhath Puja Concludes By Offering Arghya To Rising Sun In Ujjain

MP: Chhath Puja Concludes By Offering Arghya To Rising Sun In Ujjain