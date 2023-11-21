Indore: 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Laser Surgery As Her Intestines Entered Chest

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-month-old baby underwent a successful laser surgery at Indore hospital after medical reports revealed the child's intestines entered the chest cavity. The surgery was performed at city's Arvindo hospital.

The parents, residing in Mandsaur, brought their infant to Indore as she suffered difficulties in breathing and feeding. Despite visiting several hospitals in different cities, the child's condition did not improve.

Upon consultation at a private hospital in Indore, it was revealed that the infant's diaphragm had not fully developed, leading to the intestines entering the chest cavity. Pediatric surgeons Dr Advait Prakash and Dr Pankaj Shastri led the medical team and successfully performed laser surgery, providing the child with a new lease on life.

The pediatric department closely observed the infant for four days in the second week of November, ensuring necessary treatment to prepare for the surgery. Using chest wall correction techniques, the diaphragm was repaired, and the infant's heartbeat returned to normal. The procedure involved stitching the chest wall and diaphragm together, requiring approximately 15 stitches. The entire surgery took around two and a half hours and was deemed a complete success.

Of note is that such laser surgeries for infants are relatively rare. In a private hospital, the cost of this surgery typically amounts to around 1.5 lakh rupees, with additional expenses for a week-long stay covering medicines and examinations. Fortunately, due to the family possessing an Ayushman card, the entire treatment was provided free of cost.

The pediatric department, led by Dr Gunjan Kela, and the anesthesia department, led by Dr Sarita Gohiya, played crucial roles in ensuring the success of the surgery.

