Indore: 384 Slum Houses Shifted Along With Annapurna Chaupati

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) conducted a strict removal drive at illegal Chaupati situated in Annapurna Area on Thursday. The team removed 384 illegal constructions along with 20-25 shops. Under the planned development of West Zone, 384 slum houses located on the route connecting Annapurna to Sudama Nagar Ring Road have been rehabilitated by providing them houses in Tripti Complex under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

All eligible families living in kaccha houses on the ring road were shifted to safe and convenient housing. Apart from this, removal action was also taken on Chaat Chaupati, which was obstructing the expansion and improvement work of Annapurna to Sudama Nagar Ring Road. This Chaupati was illegally established and was obstructing the traffic flow of the route.

Corporation officials said that a road connecting Annapurna to the Western Ring Road proposed for the master plan is to be built. This road will be 45 metres wide. The Municipal Corporation and the District Administration are taking action together to remove houses and shops obstructing its construction. Due to this, the Chaupati operating here for years is also being demolished. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that after the model code of conduct, the work of removing encroachment has been done for the construction of roads of the master plan.

All slum area residents on Annapurna Mandir-Sudama Nagar Road were given flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. After that, all obstructing constructions were removed. This will be important for development of the city. In the coming times, the work of 25 master plan roads and construction at a cost of around Rs 60 crore will soon be passed in the MiC.

A video of the drive circulated on internet in which an old man slapped himself twice in front of corporation officials who had come to remove encroachment and illegal Chaupati in Annapurna area. The man alleged that they were not informed before the action. His shop and the goods kept there should not be damaged and demolished. He asked for some time from corporation officials to remove it himself. The officials gave him some time and then removed the shop.