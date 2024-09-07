 Indore: 19-Year-Old DAVV Student Thrashed By Group Of College Boys For Refusing To Give Donation For Ganesh Fest
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of students allegedly thrashed a 19-year-old boy after he denied them donation (chanda) for Ganpati Utsav in Indore. The incident happened at DAVV College, Khandwa Road campus .

On the contrary, one of the four boys filed a complaint against the victim, alleging that he and his friends rounded them up and abused them. A cross FIR has been filed against both the parties and police have begun further investigation.

According to information, Harsh Mandloi, a 19-year-old student was on his way out of the Khandwa Road campus of DAVV college. As soon as he exited the college, a group of four boys namely, Adarsh Yadav, Dikshant Patidar, Aditya Baghela and Tushar Pawar confronted Mandloi and asked him for a donation.

When Mandloi refused to donate, the boys started hurling abuses and started beating him. Escalating the altercation, Adarsh and Dikshant took Mandloi near the School of Social Sciences and banged his head on a car. Not only this, Aditya slammed a steel rod on his back. These led to severe injuries on Mandloi's head and back.

Complaint filed against the complainant

On the other hand, Dikshant Patidar, one of the four boys, filed a complaint against Mandloi, alleging that him and his three other friends rounded them up and started hurling abuses to them.

Hearing to both the sides, police has filed a cross FIR against both the parties and further investigation into the matter has begun.

