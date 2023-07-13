Indore: 13601 Candidates Qualify For Main Exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the practice of dividing the results into two parts, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission declared results of the state service preliminary exams-2022 on Wednesday.

A total of 13,601 candidates, including 10,351 candidates from Main Part and 3,250 candidates from Provisional Part, were declared qualified for the main exams. In the general category, the cutoff for Main Part and Provisional Part stood at 160 marks and 152 marks respectively.

The Prelims-2022 was held on May 21 for filling as many as 457 posts lying vacant in different government departments. Citing guidelines suggested by General Administration Department following a legal tangle of OBC quota, the MPPSC divided results in Main Part (87% of total vacancies) and Provisional Part (13 per cent vacancies reserved for OBC and the same percentage of seats for unreserved candidates).

Of the total 457 vacancies, as many as 110 vacancies (27%) were advertised for candidates belonging to OBCs. As the petition challenging the government’s move of increasing OBC quota from 14% to 27% is sub-judice, 58 posts (14%) were kept in the Main Part and 52 posts (13%) in Provisional Part of total 110 posts advertised for OBC.

MPPSC declared results using the formula of 20 times to total seats in Main Part in addition to candidates with equal marks. As many as 10,351 candidates were declared qualified for main exams in Main Part. The same formula was used in the Provisional Part as well wherein a total of 3,250 candidates were declared qualified for main exams. In this way, a total of 13,601 candidates qualified for main exams.

Cut off marks

Category Cut off marks Main Part (ONLY OPEN CATEGORY)

UR 160

SC 142

ST 130

OBC 154

EWS 154

Provisional Part (ONLY OPEN CATEGORY)

UR 152

OBC 148