Independence Day 2024: Full Dress Rehearsal Held; Collector Asheesh Singh Takes Stock Of The Preparations

Each step, a tribute and each salute, a vow to the nation Photo Caption: Echoes of patriotism filled the air as the final rehearsal for the Independence Day parade took place at the 15th Battalion ground on Tuesday | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The preparations for the main function of the Independence Day reached its final stage and the security forces did the final dress rehearsal on Tuesday. The main function will be organised with full enthusiasm and dignity on the occasion of Independence Day on 15 August.

This programme will be held at RAPTC Ground located at Mahesh Guard Line where the chief guest will hoist the national flag and take the salute of the parade. Collector Asheesh Singh reached the venue on Tuesday and took stock of the preparations.

On this occasion, additional police commissioner Amit Singh and additional collector Roshan Rai along with other officers were present. Collector Singh discussed the organisation of the ceremony with the officers and also assigned them various responsibilities.

During the rehearsal, various platoons paraded in full uniform. It was said that cultural programmes will be organised this time also. In the main ceremony, 14 teams from different departments will participate in the parade.

These include Border Security Force, RAPTC, First Corps, 15th Corps, District Police Force (Men), District Police Force (Women), Home Guard, Traffic Police, NCC (Women), Scout, Guide, RI Group, Srujan Dal and Shaurya Dal. The parade will be led by IPS Krishan Lalchandani. He will be followed by 2IC Subedar Kazim Rizvi.

The band of the First Corps will also be the centre of attraction in the ceremony. Students of Government CM Rise School Ahilya Ashram No. 1, Shri G International and Garima Vidya Mandir will present cultural programmes based on patriotism and folk songs. In the ceremony, officers and employees who have done excellent work throughout the year will be awarded.