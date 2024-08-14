Country Largest Tricolor To Be Hoisted At Upper Lake: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the country’s largest Tricolor will be hoisted at Upper Lake of Bhopal on August 15. He was addressing the Tiranga Yatra organised at the Boat Club on the Upper Lake on Tuesday. BJP state president VD Sharma, Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani were present. Special water sports Tricolor show was also organised on the occasion.

Athletes of Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy participated in the Tiranga Yatra on boats holding Tricolor high. A tricolor formation by water sports players through boats on Upper Lake with patriotic music playing in the background enchanted the visitors. CM Yadav also released balloons on the theme of tricolour and sang the song 'Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka' on the occasion.

"In view of Independence Day, there is a different level of patriotism through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across India. Today, the Tricolour which is seen waving on the floating boat at Boat club in Bhopal, may God let not anyone cast an evil eye on it," CM Yadav said. "It is our good fortune that the whole country struggled to unite for the freedom movement and it resulted today as the largest democratic country across the globe.

Today, we organised a Tiranga Yatra on boats here at Boat Club in the state capital. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm, excitement and joy. I extend my greetings to everyone on this occasion," CM added. The Chief Minister inaugurated the renovated fast food Corner ‘Lahar’ of Madhya Pradesh Tourism at the Boat Club.The Tiranga campaign is being celebrated in response to a call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ as a part of Independence Day celebrations.

MP CM flags off police’s Tiranga Yatra

Chief minister Mohan Yadav flagged off Tiranga Yatra of police department here on Tuesday. About 300 police personnel on bikes and 1,500 school, college students and members of social organisations participated. The bike rally was led by ASI Harendra Kushwaha. Others who took part were four-wheelers of Home Guards and SDERF, women police on scooters and policemen on bikes. The rally started from Bhopal Commissionerate and passed through Polytechnic Square, VIP Road and Lalghati and ended again at the Commissionerate through the same route.