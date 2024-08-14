 Har Ghar Tiranga: Except For Kailash Vijayvargiya, All Ministers To Hoist Flag In Their Allotted Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHar Ghar Tiranga: Except For Kailash Vijayvargiya, All Ministers To Hoist Flag In Their Allotted Districts

Har Ghar Tiranga: Except For Kailash Vijayvargiya, All Ministers To Hoist Flag In Their Allotted Districts

As Rakesh Singh has broken his leg, he will keep away from the event. The name of Vijay Shah is also not on the list.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Indian Tricolour | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued a list of in-charge ministers who are going to hoist the national flag in districts. He issued the list immediately after allotting districts to the ministers. This time the ministers will hoist flag in their allotted districts.

Yadav will hoist national flag at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. But Kailash Vijayvargiya is the only minister who will hoist flag in his home district, Indore. Apart from Vijayvargiya, all others will hoist flag in the districts which have been allotted to them. As Rakesh Singh has broken his leg, he will keep away from the event. The name of Vijay Shah is also not on the list.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital
Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital
Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition
Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP And Multi-Faith Groups
Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP And Multi-Faith Groups
Read Also
MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits, Dines & Promotes Woman-Run Canteen During Guna Tour (WATCH)
article-image

The ministers who will hoist flag are: Jagdish Devda (Jabalpur), Rajendra Shukla (Sagar), Prahlad Patel (Rewa), Karan Singh Verma (Seoni), Uday Pragap Singh (Katni), Sampattia Uike (Singrauli), Tulsiram Silawat (Gwalior), Ramniwas Rawat (Damoh), Aidal Singh Kansana (Datia), Nirmala Bhuria (Mandsaur), Govind Singh Rajput (Guna), Vishwash Sarang (Harda), Narayan Singh Kushwaha (Shajapur), Nagar Singh Chouhan (Agar), Pradhumna Singh Tomar (Shivpuri), Rakesh Shukla (Ashoknagar), Chaitanya Kashyap (Rajgarh), Inder Singh Parmar (Barwani), Krishna Gaur (Sehore), Dharmendra Lodhi (Khandwa), Dileep Jaiswal (Sidhi), Gautam Tetwal (Ujjain), Lakhan Patel (Vidisha), Narayan Singh Pawar (Raisen), Narendra Patel (Betul), Pratima Bagri (Dindori), Dileep Ahirwar (Anuppur) and Radha Singh (Maihar).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: To Take Revenge Vegetable Vendor Runs Van Over Forest Guard; Drags Him 800 Meters

MP Shocker: To Take Revenge Vegetable Vendor Runs Van Over Forest Guard; Drags Him 800 Meters

Unbound: Cheats On A Winning Spree; Cyber Fraud Up By 500% In 2 Years, People Lose ₹235 Cr In 7...

Unbound: Cheats On A Winning Spree; Cyber Fraud Up By 500% In 2 Years, People Lose ₹235 Cr In 7...

India Moving From Fossil To Renewable Energy On Its Own, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India Moving From Fossil To Renewable Energy On Its Own, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Freedom Fighters Decry Current State Of Nation, Call For Free Education, Health, & Justice For All...

Freedom Fighters Decry Current State Of Nation, Call For Free Education, Health, & Justice For All...

Country Largest Tricolor To Be Hoisted At Upper Lake: CM Mohan Yadav

Country Largest Tricolor To Be Hoisted At Upper Lake: CM Mohan Yadav