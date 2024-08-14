Har Ghar Tiranga: Except For Kailash Vijayvargiya, All Ministers To Hoist Flag In Their Allotted Districts

Indian Tricolour | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued a list of in-charge ministers who are going to hoist the national flag in districts. He issued the list immediately after allotting districts to the ministers. This time the ministers will hoist flag in their allotted districts.

Yadav will hoist national flag at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. But Kailash Vijayvargiya is the only minister who will hoist flag in his home district, Indore. Apart from Vijayvargiya, all others will hoist flag in the districts which have been allotted to them. As Rakesh Singh has broken his leg, he will keep away from the event. The name of Vijay Shah is also not on the list.

The ministers who will hoist flag are: Jagdish Devda (Jabalpur), Rajendra Shukla (Sagar), Prahlad Patel (Rewa), Karan Singh Verma (Seoni), Uday Pragap Singh (Katni), Sampattia Uike (Singrauli), Tulsiram Silawat (Gwalior), Ramniwas Rawat (Damoh), Aidal Singh Kansana (Datia), Nirmala Bhuria (Mandsaur), Govind Singh Rajput (Guna), Vishwash Sarang (Harda), Narayan Singh Kushwaha (Shajapur), Nagar Singh Chouhan (Agar), Pradhumna Singh Tomar (Shivpuri), Rakesh Shukla (Ashoknagar), Chaitanya Kashyap (Rajgarh), Inder Singh Parmar (Barwani), Krishna Gaur (Sehore), Dharmendra Lodhi (Khandwa), Dileep Jaiswal (Sidhi), Gautam Tetwal (Ujjain), Lakhan Patel (Vidisha), Narayan Singh Pawar (Raisen), Narendra Patel (Betul), Pratima Bagri (Dindori), Dileep Ahirwar (Anuppur) and Radha Singh (Maihar).